Frontier Airlines returns to Spokane with flight to Denver 4 days a week

SPOKANE, Wash. – Frontier Airlines will return to Spokane International Airport with a flight to Denver, Colo. that operates four days a week next spring.

The flights will launch from Spokane on April 30 next year, and will fly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

A Frontier spokesman said they are planning for the flights to be seasonal, and run through spring and summer, before stopping sometime in the fall or winter.

Frontier Airlines has not operated out of Spokane for a few years after pulling out to focus on other routes in early 2015.

“When we did pull out before, we were essentially a completely different airline,” Richard Oliver, a spokesman from Frontier Airlines said. “We had costs that were too high and we’ve completely reinvigorated the airline.”

Oliver said Frontier is running as an “a la carte airline” that allows customers to pick and choose the extras they want.

The new Denver-Spokane route will depart GEG at 12:30 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 3:44 p.m. The return flight leaves Denver at 10:05 and arrives back at 11:29 a.m.

Without joining a special program, it appears most of the Spokane to or from Denver trips are between $90 and $110 each way.

