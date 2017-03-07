Eastbound lanes on I-90 closed for avalanche control

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. --- Eastbound lanes on I-90 will be closed Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. near mile point 47 for avalanche control due to snow.
Westbound lanes will not be impacted. Closure could last up to 2 hours.
Due to all the snow, we will close EB lanes ONLY at MP 47 for avalanche control work. WB not impacted. Closure could last up to 2 hrs.— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 7, 2017
There have also been reports of multiple collisions between Ellensburg and summit due to snow.
I would probably skip your trip west today. Not looking good. https://t.co/EYfElSgUje— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) March 7, 2017
Stevens Pass is currently open.
