Eastbound lanes on I-90 closed for avalanche control

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. --- Eastbound lanes on I-90 will be closed Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. near mile point 47 for avalanche control due to snow.

Westbound lanes will not be impacted. Closure could last up to 2 hours.

There have also been reports of multiple collisions between Ellensburg and summit due to snow.

I would probably skip your trip west today. Not looking good. https://t.co/EYfElSgUje — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) March 7, 2017

Stevens Pass is currently open.

