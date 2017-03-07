KREM
Eastbound lanes on I-90 closed for avalanche control

Staff , KREM 10:51 AM. PST March 07, 2017

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. --- Eastbound lanes on I-90 will be closed Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. near mile point 47 for avalanche control due to snow.

Westbound lanes will not be impacted. Closure could last up to 2 hours.

 

 

There have also been reports of multiple collisions between Ellensburg and summit due to snow.

 

 

Stevens Pass is currently open.

