Alaska Air offers charter flight for solar eclipse

Brian Price, KING 3:37 PM. PDT June 26, 2017

With less than two months until the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse since 1918, Alaska Airlines has announced a special charter flight to see the spectacle.

The airline is offering two seats for a contest winner and their guest. Watch Alaska's social media accounts for more information when the contest begins July 21.

The flight departs from Portland and flies off the coast of Oregon.

Enthusiasts hoping to catch the eclipse should mark their calendars for August 21. 

