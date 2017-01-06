Business as usual at Spokane International Airport following Florida shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Things ran smoothly at the Spokane International Airport on Friday, despite a mass shooting at the airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

A gunman in Florida, apparently acting alone, opened fire at random on passengers in a baggage claim area, killing at least five people and injuring at least eight. The gunman was taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

Spokane airport officials said there have not been any delays because of the Florida shooting. They said they were keeping an eye on the situation, but had not decided to make any security changes as of Friday night.

A TSA spokesperson said since the shooting happened in the baggage claim area, which is a public area, the local police would handle situations like that.

Reports said the shooter claimed his checked bag, which had a gun in it, then went into the bathroom to load it and begin shooting.

TSA allows people to check guns but there are some guidelines. The traveler has to tell airport staff they are checking a gun, leave it unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container.

Ammunition can be checked as well, but it also needs to be in a locked box.

