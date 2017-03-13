American Airlines launches daily Spokane-Dallas service

SPOKANE, Wash. – American Airlines announced Monday they will launch nonstop, daily service from Spokane to Dallas Forth Worth in July.

This will be the first time Spokane has had nonstop service to any destination in Texas.

The new route will be operated with a 124-seat Airbus A-319. The route will be as followed:

9:15 a.m. Departs DFW and arrives in Spokane at 10:50 a.m.

1:55 p.m. Departs Spokane and arrives in Dallas at 7:23 p.m.

Collins Sprague, Chairman of the Spokane Airport Board, said:

“This important air service announcement signals the accomplishment of one of our top air service strategy objectives. We have been working closely with American Airlines to link the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene market with nonstop service to Dallas/Ft. Worth. Not only is this nonstop service going to make it much more convenient and efficient for business and leisure travel between Spokane/Coeur d’Alene and the Dallas Ft. Worth Metroplex, it will also add excellent options for travel to east coast destinations, connect with many international flights and open up more travel options for our community throughout the extensive American Airlines network.”

American Airlines also serves the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with two daily flights.

8:50 a.m. Departs Spokane and arrives in Phoenix at 11:26 a.m.

11:40 a.m. Departs Spokane and arrives in Phoenix at 2:16 p.m.

10:25 a.m. Departs Phoenix and arrives in Spokane at 1:05 p.m.

8:10 p.m. Departs Phoenix and arrives in Spokane at 10:44 p.m.

© 2017 KREM-TV