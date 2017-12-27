Alaska Airlines offers free first drink to Coug fans heading to San Diego

SPOKANE, Wash.—Great news for Coug fans flying Alaska to catch the game Wednesday.
Alaska Airlines offered passengers on its flights from Seattle to San Diego a free first drink on them.
Alaska Airlines tweeted the news Wednesday morning.
Heading to San Diego to cheer on the @wsucougfb? First drink is on us for all flights from Seattle to San Diego today. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/1gki2VtVXA— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) December 27, 2017
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs