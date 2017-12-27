KREM
Alaska Airlines offers free first drink to Coug fans heading to San Diego

Staff , KREM 9:58 AM. PST December 27, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—Great news for Coug fans flying Alaska to catch the game Wednesday.

Alaska Airlines offered passengers on its flights from Seattle to San Diego a free first drink on them.

Alaska Airlines tweeted the news Wednesday morning. 
 

