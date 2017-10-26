WSP Troopers warn drivers to slow down in the fog

Photo: WSP

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash.—Highway 2 was closed Thursday morning after a car ran into power pole.

Washington State Patrol Troopers said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Reports said the incident occurred at Brooks Road.

Avista reported over 300 people in the area were left without power.

Trooper J. Sevigney tweeted that Stevens County SR 231 was closed one mile south of Ford for a two car serious injury crash.

WSP Troopers warned drivers to slow down in the fog.

