WSP trooper's vehicle struck during traffic stop near Mead

WSP trooper's vehicle struck during traffic stop near Mead (10-31-17)

Staff , KREM 8:35 AM. PDT October 31, 2017

MEAD, Wash.—A Washington State Patrol trooper’s vehicle was struck during a traffic stop near Mead Tuesday morning.

WSP authorities reported the trooper was out of his vehicle when it was rear ended on Bruce and Peone.

WSP officials said the trooper was not injured and the driver of the vehicle that hit the trooper had minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected in the crash, according to law enforcement. 

