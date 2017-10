Photo: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash.—The Washington State Department of Transportation reopened State Road 20 North Cascades Highway Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m.

WSDOT posted to their Facebook page Wednesday morning saying crews were able to clear the snow form the road.

WSDOT also waned drivers who planned on traveling over the mountains this week to use caution.

