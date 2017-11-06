KREM
Winter storm brings icy driving conditions to parts of the region

Staff , KREM 9:44 AM. PST November 06, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.— Law enforcement around the Inland Northwest was reporting icy road conditions.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to drive safely, slow down and increase their following distance when they head out this morning.

Washington State Patrol troopers reported icy conditions around the region and said drivers could see a variety of different road conditions throughout the day. 

Officials with the city of Spokane reported that eight deicers and six sanders were out working to improve road conditions.

The officials said bridges, hills and intersections were the city’s first priority. 

 

