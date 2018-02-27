KREM
Westbound lanes of I-90 fully blocked by a semi collision near Cle Elum

Staff , KREM 7:27 AM. PST February 27, 2018

CLE ELUM, Wash.—Washington State Patrol reported the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cle Elum were fully blocked Tuesday morning. 

WSP troopers said they were responding to a one semi collision. 

WSP officials reported it would be an extended closure while crews worked to clear the collision. 

Trooper Brian Moore tweeted that it was snowing hard in the area. 
 

