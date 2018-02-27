Westbound lanes of I-90 fully blocked by a semi collision near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.—Washington State Patrol reported the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cle Elum were fully blocked Tuesday morning.

WSP troopers said they were responding to a one semi collision.

WSP officials reported it would be an extended closure while crews worked to clear the collision.

Trooper Brian Moore tweeted that it was snowing hard in the area.



#UPDATE WB I-90 Cle Elum Collision Hwy CLOSED at Ellensburg. Per @wsdot several hr closure. Multiple sections of guardrail & semi blocking pic.twitter.com/f5pHkih9ct — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 27, 2018

