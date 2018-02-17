KREM
Close
Weather Alert 76 weather alerts
Close

WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum due to 16 car, 3 semi crash

Staff , KREM 11:51 AM. PST February 17, 2018

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers said westbound I-90 is closed just 3 miles east of Cle Elum due to a crash with at least 16 cars and 3 semis.

Troopers said one person has minor injuries because of the crash.

Troopers on scene suggest drivers avoid the area and there is not yet an estimated time for the road to reopen.

 

 

 

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories