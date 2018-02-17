WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum due to 16 car, 3 semi crash

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers said westbound I-90 is closed just 3 miles east of Cle Elum due to a crash with at least 16 cars and 3 semis.

Troopers said one person has minor injuries because of the crash.

Troopers on scene suggest drivers avoid the area and there is not yet an estimated time for the road to reopen.

Post 4 of 4 multiple vehicle collision WB I-90 MP 88 (3 miles E of Cle Elum) 16 cars + 3 semis w/ only 1 minor injury. NO ETA TO OPEN. AVOID AREA! pic.twitter.com/Zx2h3nlcFC — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 17, 2018

Post 1 of 4 - Multi vehicle Collision I-90 MP 88 (3 miles E. of Cle Elum) pic.twitter.com/Msp0XM8Mei — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 17, 2018

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

