Trucker intentionally jack-knifes his way down a hill after his brakes go out

Photo: California Highway Patrol

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. --- A truck driver jackknifed at the top of a grade on Interstate 80 in California Thursday morning and managed, after his brakes locked up, to slide down the hill and out of the flow of traffic.

The California Highway Patrol posted the video online Thursday morning and by Thursday night, it had been viewed more than 7.4 million times.

Officials wrote online that the Fed Ex truck had lost control at the top of a hill just west of the California Nevada state line near Reno. The driver broke the air lines to his rear trailer and caused the brakes to lock up.

When CHP got to the scene, they learned it would take a long time for a tow to get there and traffic was blocked on the snowy highway.

Troopers asked the driver if he could get himself going, they would give him the space to get down to the next open shoulder on I-80. The video shows the trucker sliding slowly down the hill, intentionally jack-knifing until he comes to a stop safely at the shoulder.

CHP said 20 minutes later, the truck was off the highway and they were open with flowing traffic.

(© 2017 KREM)