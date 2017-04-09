SR 530 closure for landslide near Oso extended to Thursday

An unstable hillside shut down SR 530 near Oso Friday night. Photo: Department of Natural Resources.

The closure of a section of State Route 530 near Oso has been extended until Thursday while geologists continue to watch a slow-moving landslide that was discovered last week. The slide is two miles west of the scene of the 2014 mudslide that killed 43 people.

Crews investigated the new slide after people noticed cracks in a roadway that runs up the hillside south of SR 530.

WSDOT said Sunday no additional movement had been detected, but geologists want additional time to observe the slide area before re-opening the highway.

"We had four days of movement on the slope. We've now had two days of no movement on the slope, and that's part of the reason our geologists are recommending to continue to keep the road closed. They need more data points," WSDOT Assistant Regional Administrator Dave McCormick said.

McCormick said it's 24 acres of material that's approximately 100 feet deep, so there is little in the short-term that WSDOT can do to shore it up.

A voluntary evacuation is in place for about a dozen homeowners in the area of the slide.

WSDOT says drivers who need to travel between Oso and Darrington must use State Route 20, which will add at least one hour to a one-way trip. Emergency vehicles and property owners inside the road closure are allowed through the area.





© 2017 KING-TV