Spokane city officials give update on 'the war on potholes'

Spokane spring 2018: Return of the potholes (2-20-18)

Rob Harris, KREM 7:50 AM. PST February 20, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.— A hot topic for this time of year has come up again as winter starts coming to an end. 

That’s right, we are talking potholes. 

Spokane city officials gave an update for what they are calling a ‘a war on potholes.’ 

 Public Works director of strategic development, Marlene Feist, said the warmer winter days were a double-edged sword when it comes to the pothole problem. 

Feist said on one hand crews are able to get out and work on filling potholes that already exist.  Crews have already been able to fill quite a few potholes, do some street sweeping and complete other work, according to city officials. 

 

 

Feist said on the flip side, fluctuating winter temperatures and precipitation are what causes potholes to form. It’s the expanding and contracting from the water and temperatures that really takes a toll on the roads. 

Spokane city officials said that it has not seen an increase yet, and the warm weather has enabled them to keep ahead so far but, further moisture and fluctuation in temperature could change that.
If people want to keep track of the potholes the city is tracking as of right now, they can view this feature on their website.

