Spokane city officials give update on 'the war on potholes'

SPOKANE, Wash.— A hot topic for this time of year has come up again as winter starts coming to an end.

That’s right, we are talking potholes.

Spokane city officials gave an update for what they are calling a ‘a war on potholes.’

Public Works director of strategic development, Marlene Feist, said the warmer winter days were a double-edged sword when it comes to the pothole problem.

Feist said on one hand crews are able to get out and work on filling potholes that already exist. Crews have already been able to fill quite a few potholes, do some street sweeping and complete other work, according to city officials.

City of Spokane says they haven’t yet seen a spike in potholes due to the warmer days we saw over last month, and were able to get ahead on some of them. However, if we keep seeing fluctuating temperatures and moisture, that could change. — Rob Harris (@robharristv) February 20, 2018

Feist said on the flip side, fluctuating winter temperatures and precipitation are what causes potholes to form. It’s the expanding and contracting from the water and temperatures that really takes a toll on the roads.

Spokane city officials said that it has not seen an increase yet, and the warm weather has enabled them to keep ahead so far but, further moisture and fluctuation in temperature could change that.

If people want to keep track of the potholes the city is tracking as of right now, they can view this feature on their website.

Warm days in winter are a double-edged sword for potholes. They allow city crews to work and get ahead; but, if they’re mixed in with snowy/cold days, they become a recipe for potholes. pic.twitter.com/RSvL1ux4XT — Rob Harris (@robharristv) February 20, 2018

© 2018 KREM-TV