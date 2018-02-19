Pines St. blocked at Montgomery Ave. due to malfunctioning railroad crossing

Railroad crossing (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both directions of Pines Street at Montgomery Avenue in Spokane Valley are blocked due to a malfunctioning railroad crossing.

The area is near the entrance to Interstate 90.

Union Pacific repair is on its way, according to Washington State Patrol officials.

WSP officials said an alternate route is available and troopers are at the scene directing traffic.



© 2018 KREM-TV