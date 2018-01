SPOKANE, Wash.— Drivers on Spokane’s South Hill should keep an eye out for a fallen tree on Regal.

The tree fell near Regal and 17th Avenue Monday night and was still in the road Tuesday morning.

Reports said 17th Avenue between Fiske and Regal were closed because of the tree.

The reason for the tree falling was still under investigation.



