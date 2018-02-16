Snoqualmie Pass at 6:30 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2018. (Photo: Custom)

UPDATE 2/16/18 at 9:50 a.m.:

The eastbound lanes of I-90 reopened Friday morning at milepost 34 after a snowstorm caused multiple spin outs and a crash.

Chains are required on all vehicles, including AWD and 4WD vehicles.

"This is a major storm so if you don't have to travel this weekend, don't," the official Snoqualmie Pass twitter account (run by WSDOT) tweeted. "Conditions are very icy and slick and more snow is in the forecast."

FINAL UPDATE: I-90 EB is back open at MP 34. Chains are required on all vehicles including AWD/4WD in both directions. This is a MAJOR storm so if you don't have to travel this weekend don't. Conditions are very icy and slick and more snow is in the forecast. pic.twitter.com/KqSRzaS12o — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 16, 2018

ORIGINAL:

SNOQUALMIE PASS -- Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed Friday morning around 6:20 a.m. due to spin out vehicles and a crash, according to Washington State Department of Transportation officials.

SNOQUALMIE PASS UPDATE:

EASTBOUND:

Pass Closed

WESTBOUND:

Chains Required All Vehicles Including All Wheel Drive

CONDITIONS:

Compact snow, slush and ice on the roadway. Pass Closure on I-90 eastbound at milepost 47 to clear spun out blocking vehicles.@KREM2 pic.twitter.com/Yxu3jlU7TQ — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) February 16, 2018

According to WSDOT's Twitter account, eastbound lanes over Snoqualmie are expected reopen around 9:00 a.m.

UPDATE: We are hoping to have EB lanes reopened at 9 am. Currently closed at MP 47. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 16, 2018

Chains are required for all vehicles traveling westbound.

