Eastbound lanes of I-90 reopen over Snoqualmie Pass after spin outs, crash

Staff , KREM 9:54 AM. PST February 16, 2018

UPDATE 2/16/18 at 9:50 a.m.:

The eastbound lanes of I-90 reopened Friday morning at milepost 34 after a snowstorm caused multiple spin outs and a crash.

Chains are required on all vehicles, including AWD and 4WD vehicles. 

"This is a major storm so if you don't have to travel this weekend, don't," the official Snoqualmie Pass twitter account (run by WSDOT) tweeted. "Conditions are very icy and slick and more snow is in the forecast."

 

 

ORIGINAL:

SNOQUALMIE PASS -- Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed Friday morning around 6:20 a.m. due to spin out vehicles and a crash, according to Washington State Department of Transportation officials. 

 

According to WSDOT's Twitter account, eastbound lanes over Snoqualmie are expected reopen around 9:00 a.m. 

 

 

Chains are required for all vehicles traveling westbound. 

