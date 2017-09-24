Eastbound I-84 reopens after Eagle Creek Fire

Interstate 84 road closed sign (Photo: KGW)

TROUTDALE, Ore. -- Eastbound Interstate 84 has reopened after being close for nearly three weeks due to the Eagle Creek Fire.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened eastbound I-84 just after 1 p.m. Saturday. The highway is now fully open on both sides from Portland through Hood River.

SR 14 on the Washington side of the gorge also reopened for all vehicles.

Major points of interest near the highway, including Multnomah Falls and the Vista House, remain closed.

The highway has been closed between Troutdale and Hood River since Sept. 4 due to the Eagle Creek Fire, which burned more than 45,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge.

The speed limit on the one-mile stretch near Shell Rock Mountain has been lowered to 50 mph. The speed limit is 65 mph, as usual, on the rest of the road.

More on the Eagle Creek Fire

ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton on Wednesday said that both ODOT crews and contractors were continuing to remove trees and rocks from areas along I-84. So far, around 4,000 trees have been taken from the area.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were reopened on Sept. 14.

© 2017 KGW-TV