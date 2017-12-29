Crash involving armored vehicle closes I-90 Maple street exit

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to a press release, there is a multiple vehicle collision that has the I-90 Westbound Maple off ramp fully blocked on I-90.

The multiple vehicle collision involved an armored vehicle.

Westbound I-90 is open at this time but the off ramp is blocked.

WSP officials said there are no injuries in this collision

