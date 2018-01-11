City of Spokane launches program to keep alleys in better shape

The City of Spokane has developed a program to lessen the impacts of garbage trucks on unpaved streets and alleys.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has developed a program to lessen the impacts of garbage trucks on unpaved streets and alleys. Starting in early spring the City will begin grading unpaved alleys and streets that are used for garbage pick up only.

Alleys that need repair but are not used by garbage trucks do not qualify for the new program. According to the City alleys are public property and property owners outside this program are responsible for the maintenance, much as they are responsible for maintaining their sidewalk and keeping it free from snow.

The City has not established yet which alleys will be graded in 2018. At this point, the City expects to be able to grade about one-quarter of the identified locations in a year.

For citizens interested in paving their alley the City suggests forming a local improvement district with neighbors to pay collectively for the work. Information about this program can be found here.

