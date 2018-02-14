Authorities say winter weather causing hazardous driving conditions

SPOKANE, Wash. – Winter weather has many roads around the Inland Northwest closed Wednesday morning.

East Bigelow Gulch Road is closed between North Forker Road, North Progress Road and North Argonne Road due to snow on the roadway.

Officials advise taking an alternate route and remind drivers to expect delays, as compact snow and ice are making for slick conditions in the area.

Maple Street at Fifth Avenue is also blocked due to a stalled semi-truck.

Washington State Patrol also reported a one-car serious injury collision five miles southwest of Medical Lake. The road is not blocked, officials said.

Idaho police are investigating a three-vehicle injury crash on U.S. Interstate Highway 95 at Jacksha Road in Moscow, Idaho. Officials said both lanes were cleared just after 10:00 a.m.

Wreckers have been dispatched to the area and are working to clear the road.

© 2018 KREM-TV