SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington state woman has been charged with a hate crime after posting a video on Facebook that prosecutors say shows her tailing a Hispanic woman in her car, railing against the other driver for being "Spanish privileged" and threating to ram her vehicle.
News outlets report that 48-year-old Sandra Jametski has been held on $500,000 bail since her malicious harassment arrest early last month. King County prosecutors say she followed a neighbor as the neighbor drove to her child's school - and that she recorded her racist rant on her cell phone.
Charging documents say Jametski continued recording as she confronted the neighbor at the school. Prosecutors say Jametski blamed one of the woman's children for causing a car accident a year earlier, though police records show Jametski was at fault.
Jametski has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney declined to discuss the case.
Woman charged with hate-crime after posting Facebook video
