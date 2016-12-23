Samsung wants 'Beast Mode' trademark: Is Marshawn Lynch involved?

Samsung is reportedly trying to trademark a new feature called: Beast Mode. But the move is shrouded in mystery and nobody is quite sure what it means -- including whether former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch will be involved.
The trademark request was found by a Dutch website
Tech blogs indicate it's likely to be something on the upcoming Galaxy S8.
One site speculates that Beast Mode might be running the device at full power, which means it will also consume more battery power.
