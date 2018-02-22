Reaching for a charger more often than usual this week? Here's why

It's OK to let your phone run down to zero battery once in a while. (Photo: Blackzheep, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SPOKANE, Wash.— There’s another reason to add to the list for some people who are complaining about the cold, and it has to do with their smart phones.

It’s not just people’s imagination, phone batteries are dying quicker in the extreme cold.

Apple’s website explained it was because smart phones use lithium ion batteries and that does not do well in extreme temperatures.

It also explained that iPhone batteries were designed to work best in temperatures between 32 degrees and 95 degrees. With our region being well under the 32-degree mark for a little now, that explains the shorter time between charges.

The good news was the negative impact on batteries in the cold is temporary and once its warmed back up, it should run normally, according to Apple’s website.

The bad news was that damage caused by heat can be permanent.



