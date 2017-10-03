iOS 11 killed my battery life. Here's how I finally revived it and you can, too
According to research firm 'Wandera'.. it takes an average of one hour and 30 minutes to completely drain your phone battery. KREM 2's DanaMarie McNicholl shows us how you can extend the battery life.
KREM 7:05 PM. PDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Three suspects in Freeman HS purse theft plead not guiltyOct. 3, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
Renfro told detectives he shot Sgt. Moore out of…Oct. 3, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
-
SCSO recommends new domestic violence charges…Oct. 3, 2017, 11:20 a.m.