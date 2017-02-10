City of Spokane launches customer service line, 311

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The City of Spokane launched a new customer service line on Friday, reached by 311.

The new, centralized line replaces the former 509-755-CITY phone number residents could previously report their issues to.

My Spokane 311 has customer service representatives that can be reached by phone or online here.

“Good customer service is all about people,” David Condon, Spokane’s mayor, said Friday as he announced the new line during his state of the city address. “The right people, passionate people, caring people. People who listen and people who act.”

The 311 line will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Or you can visit City Hall in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also email my311@spokanecity.org

(© 2017 KREM)