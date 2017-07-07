Battery makers have to pay $45 million to you in settlement

Photo Courtesy: iClever Chargers

SPOKANE, Wash --- If you bought one of these products between 2000 and 2011 you are eligible for part of a $45 million settlement.

Between 2000 and 2011 did you live in the United States and buy a brand new laptop, cell phone, tablet, digital camera, camcorder or cordless power tool? If you did then you are eligible for part of a $45 million settlement, and you do not even need proof of purchase.

The settlement comes from a class action lawsuit against battery makers for claims of price fixing.

Filling out your claim is easy too, it takes less than five minutes to fill out.

Go to the Reverse the Charge website and click on “claim your cash.” Check any of the products that you purchased in that time frame and hit next.

If it is only you, then check “individual claim” and select how many of the products you purchased from 2000 to 2011.

Then fill out the rest of the form so they know where to send your money, and hit submit.

They will not know how much your payout will be until all the claims are filed. You have until November 29 to file and you should start receiving money by February or March of 2018.

