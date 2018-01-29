Amazon's urban oasis ‘The Spheres' unveiled

Amazon Spheres. (Photo: KING)

Amazon unveiled their new Spheres to the public on Monday morning.

The tech giant’s urban oasis features 40,000 plants from 30 countries crossing 400 species, including a showstopper 50-foot fig tree in the middle. The Spheres also feature more than a dozen plants that are extinct in the wild or are part of ongoing conservation efforts.

The project, which was designed by NBBJ, cost $4 billion to build and is five years in the making.

Amazon hopes employees will use the Spheres’ lush environment to work and think differently – or even hold meetings in one of the treehouses suspended under 40-foot tall trees.

The Understory, which is the free visitor center at the base of the Spheres, is open to the public Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will open Tuesday, January 30.

The public can also access the Spheres, which are located at 2101 7th Avenue in Seattle, as part of the Amazon HQ tours.

