KREM
Close

Amazon's urban oasis ‘The Spheres' unveiled Monday

KING 5's Michelle Li reporting

KING 9:18 AM. PST January 29, 2018

Amazon will unveil their new Spheres to the public on Monday morning.

The tech giant’s urban oasis features 40,000 plants from 30 countries crossing 400 species, including a showstopper 50-foot fig tree in the middle. The Spheres also feature more than a dozen plants that are extinct in the wild or are part of ongoing conservation efforts.

The project cost $4 billion to build and is five years in the making.

Amazon hopes employees will use the Spheres’ lush environment to work and think differently – or even hold meetings in one of the treehouses suspended under 40-foot tall trees.

The Understory, which is the free visitor center at the base of the Spheres, is open to the public Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will open Tuesday, January 30. 

The public can also access the Spheres, which are located at 2101 7th Avenue in Seattle, as part of the Amazon HQ tours.

© 2018 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories