You May be Surprised at What Americans Think Is Our Biggest Economic Threat
What do you think is the biggest economic threat to the American economy? Bankrate did a survey and while it may not be a shocking answer, it is not directly related to money. Jose Sepulveda(@josespeulvedatv) has more.
KREM 4:57 AM. PDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Stevens Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect…Sep 27, 2017, 4:33 a.m.
-
City officials: water on South Hill is safe to drink…Sep 26, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
-
Puppy who went missing in N. Spokane burglary…Sep 26, 2017, 3:05 p.m.