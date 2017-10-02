Who is the Las Vegas Gunman In the Deadliest Shooting in U.S. History?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: 50 dead, more than 400…Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
-
Who is Stephen Paddock?Oct. 2, 2017, 4:56 a.m.
-
Las Vegas Strip/Mandalay Bay shooting: What we knowOct. 2, 2017, 4:27 a.m.