Trump Calls Out James Comey For Protecting 'Crooked Hillary' During Email Scandal
President Trump lashed out at former FBI director James Comey on Wednesday for protecting Hillary Clinton during her private email server scandal. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KREM 6:45 AM. PDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Crews battle fire at Best Bet Auto in Spokane ValleyOct 18, 2017, 4:59 a.m.
-
Wet, breezy weather expected across Inland Northwest…Oct 18, 2017, 5:37 a.m.
-
Some wind expected to return WednesdayOct 17, 2017, 7:37 p.m.