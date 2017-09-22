T-Mobile and Sprint Close to Agreeing on Terms For A Merger

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Celebrate the first day of fall with a trip to Green BluffSep 22, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
Colfax Police arrest student for making shooting…Sep 22, 2017, 4:01 a.m.
-
North Korean leader: Trump is 'mentally deranged'Sep 21, 2017, 10:00 a.m.