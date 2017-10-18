Report: Trump Offered Gold-Star Father $25,000, But Didn't Follow Through
The Washington Post reports President Trump offered 25,000 dollars to Chris Baldridge in a phone called after his son, 22-year-old Army Cpl. Dillon Baldridge was killed in Afghanistan in June.
KREM 3:30 PM. PDT October 18, 2017
