Report: First Charges Filed In Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia Investigation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Buy a cellphone or laptop in the 2000s? Here's how…Oct 27, 2017, 1:27 p.m.
-
Stevens Co. couple gets 60 days in jail for animal crueltyOct 27, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
-
Video shows illegal dumping of toxic liquids at HanfordOct 26, 2017, 9:58 p.m.