Report: British Prime Minister Complained to Trump After London Bombing Tweet
President Donald Trump reportedly angered the leader of one of America's closest allies with one of his tweets. This time it's the British Prime Minister. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KREM 10:31 AM. PDT September 16, 2017
