Poll: More Americans Trust Military Leaders Than President Trump on North Korea
A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds 72 percent of respondents trust U.S. military leaders to deal with the North Korean threat responsibly. Less than a quarter of people in the U.S. think it should launch a military strike before North Korea can attack the U.S. or its allies.
KREM 8:17 AM. PDT September 24, 2017
