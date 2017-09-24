One Dead Several Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At Nashville Church
Police say one person was killed and seven others wounded Sunday after a man in a ski mask opened fire during at a church service in Antioch, TN. All of the injured have been transported to local hospitals.
KREM 1:01 PM. PDT September 24, 2017
