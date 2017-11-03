North Korea Claims 'Gangster-like US' Staged 'Surprise Nuclear Strike Drill'
Its no surprise North Korea has some stuff to say about the United States. But this might be the first time the nation is calling out the US on its 'gangster-like' behavior... Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KREM 9:10 AM. PDT November 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
No prison time for Bowe Bergdahl in desertion caseNov. 3, 2017, 8:40 a.m.
-
Missing woman located and returned home safeNov. 2, 2017, 9:34 p.m.
-
First snow of the season expected for Spokane this weekendNov. 3, 2017, 6:15 a.m.