Mysterious Absence of North Korea's 'Rocket Men' Raises New Nuke Fears
Speculation over another North Korea missile launch or nuclear test escalated this week after two officials were missing during major public events. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KREM 6:06 AM. PDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Lake City HS student arrested after allegedly making…Oct 12, 2017, 2:38 a.m.
-
SCRAPS investigating after being made aware of…Oct 12, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
-
World record holder, Spokane woman is a top…Oct 12, 2017, 4:10 p.m.