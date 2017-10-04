Masks and Gloves Worn as 'Nerve Agent' Evidence is Presented in Trial of Women Accused of Killing Kim Jung Nam
As evidence was presented in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother -- the judge and court officials worse masks and surgical gloves.For more on the story here is Zach Devita.
KREM 10:08 AM. PDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock's girlfriend,…Oct. 4, 2017, 1:48 a.m.
-
Arkansan responds after being falsely accused of Las…Oct. 4, 2017, 3:17 a.m.
-
Spokane Community College opens 'Library of Things'Oct. 4, 2017, 9:05 a.m.