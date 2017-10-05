Kellyanne Conway Calls for 'Thoughtful Conversation' After Las Vegas Tragedy
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is calling for 'thoughtful conversation,' following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has left at least 59 people dead. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
KREM 9:20 AM. PDT October 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Vegas shooter booked room facing Lollapalooza in ChicagoOct. 5, 2017, 7:22 a.m.
-
Suspect shot and killed by Spokane police at Shadle WalmartOct. 4, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
Michigan mom jailed after refusing to vaccinate her sonOct. 5, 2017, 3:29 a.m.