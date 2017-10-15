Hillary Clinton Blasts President Trump's Handling of Iran and Korea Policies

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Couple's dog stolen along with SUV at lower South Hill bankOct 15, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
-
WSU athletic director take new job at the Univ. of NebraskaOct 15, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
-
SCSO holds active shooter training sessionOct 14, 2017, 5:01 p.m.