HHS Delays Drug Price Gouging Rule For Fourth Time
The Department of Health and Human Services has delayed for the fourth time the implementation of a rule under the ACA meant to punish drug companies for price gouging. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KREM 12:59 PM. PDT September 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Possible drunk driver hits school bus full of…Sep 30, 2017, 11:52 a.m.
-
Principal takes back threat to punish 3rd graders…Sep 30, 2017, 12:22 p.m.
-
Wildfire burning near Soap LakeSep 30, 2017, 12:59 p.m.