Gold Star Parents Slam Trump's Defense of Reaction to Fallen Green Berets
Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan are putting President Trump on blast over his defense for waiting days before addressing the deaths of four Army Green Berets. Veuer's Aidan Kelley has more.
KREM 3:32 PM. PDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
First big wind storm of fall 2017 expected TuesdayOct 16, 2017, 9:49 a.m.
-
Court documents reveal new details about the killing…Oct 17, 2017, 2:05 p.m.
-
Trisha Yearwood to miss opening and closing nights…Oct 17, 2017, 12:03 p.m.