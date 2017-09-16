Former Trump Adviser Reportedly Taps Children's College Fund to Pay Attorney Fees
It's been over a year since the FBI probe into the Trump campaign began, and now with special counsel Robert Mueller at the helm that investigation appears to be taking a toll on some of the president's former aides.
KREM 12:40 PM. PDT September 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Cheney kidnapping victim found deadSep 15, 2017, 5:37 p.m.
-
Community rallies around Freeman football gameSep 15, 2017, 9:07 p.m.
-
Freeman HS holds moving tribute ahead of Friday's…Sep 16, 2017, 8:15 a.m.