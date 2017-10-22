Former President Jimmy Carter Is Willing To Travel To North Korea For President Trump
Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, said he is willing to go to North Korea on behalf of the Trump administration in order to dissipate rising tensions. Maria Mercedes Galuppo(@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KREM 8:43 AM. PDT October 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Wind Advisory in effect for parts of the Inland NorthwestOct 22, 2017, 7:58 a.m.
-
City of Soap Lake advises all water customers to…Oct 21, 2017, 6:49 p.m.
-
She vanished right near the local high school; then…Oct 19, 2017, 10:47 a.m.