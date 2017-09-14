Facebook is Facing Controversy Over Ads Targeting 'Jew Haters'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Freeman shooting survivors upbeat, thankful says…Sep 14, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
'We feel blessed and lucky:' Freeman victims'…Sep 14, 2017, 3:26 p.m.
-
Families return to Freeman to healSep 14, 2017, 4:05 p.m.