Colin Kaepernick Is Reportedly Signing A $1 Million Book Deal
Even though Colin Kaepernick isn't making a lot of money playing in the NFL right now. He is however, reportedly going to see a pretty big paycheck from a book deal with Random House. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KREM 10:38 AM. PDT October 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Body found near WSU Spokane campus at Fairfield InnOct 25, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
SCSO searches for suspected kidnapping, assault, and…Oct 25, 2017, 10:47 a.m.
-
Jeff Glor named anchor of CBS Evening NewsOct 25, 2017, 9:37 a.m.